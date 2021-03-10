American Red Cross hosts ‘Resiliency Workshop’

Yuma County

The workshop is open to all active-duty, veteran, and military families

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross is known around the globe as being a crisis relief force. So, it's no surprise, they're taking on yet another crisis, one hiding in plain sight.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, The American Red Cross will be hosting a 'Resiliency Workshop'. A trained counselor will be showing active-duty, veterans and their families how to cope with stress.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has hit many military families already struggling. Whether it's financial relating to a spouse laid off to medical due to limited services for veterans.

The workshop will demonstrate how our service members can cope with the struggles linked to work-related stress and how they can benefit from openly communicating with their families or support system.

The workshop starts at 3 p.m. (MST) and those interested in taking part can register online. The workshop is free