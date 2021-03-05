Neighbors say they suspected something after authorities locate stash house

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported arresting 18 illegal immigrants found in a stash house in Yuma, neighbors said there was a lot of activity coming from the home the months leading up to the arrests.

CBP said the home was located on the 1400 block of County 13 3/4th Street.

Originally Yuma County Sheriff's Office reported to a call of a possible break in Tuesday at 2:30 am.

It was then CBP said they were called regarding multiple individuals in the home, and the possibility of it being a stash house.

Several neighbors told News 11's Crystal Jimenez the neighborhood was a quite one where everyone often kept to themselves.

However the neighbors said, there was always vehicle traffic coming in and out of the home, especially at night. One neighbor, claimed even as he went to work at 6:30am everyday, he would still see cars coming and going.

It was shocking for neighbors to hear what was happening on their small street.

Friday's on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez speaks with neighbors. Hear what they have to say about their interactions with people who were visiting the stash house in the past.