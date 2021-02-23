Electric scooters arrive in Yuma

Yuma County

News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes the city's newest attraction for a spin

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - BIRD electric scooters have made their way to Yuma, providing a new means of transportation for riders.

BIRD said riding the scooters is the ideal, socially distant way to get around.

Dave Nash with the City of Yuma said anyone planning on riding the new scooters must first be aware of city rules.

A few rules include driving with the flow of traffic, in bike lanes when available, and only on sidewalks where it is permitted.

While the city has put out rules for operating the scooters, Nash said this isn't something funded by the city. Rather just another company brought into the city who applied for permits.

News 11 has learned the idea of bringing the scooters to Yuma sprouted from a local who says he wanted to offer something more to the neighborhood.

You can find up to 50 electric scooters in the northern part of the city of Yuma.

Riders must be 18 and over to ride.

It's as simple as downloading the Bird app, scanning your credit card for payment, and then finding your nearest scooter.

The company said it is taking measures to ensure riders are safe from coronavirus. This includes frequent cleaning and sanitizing and frequent deep cleans.

Still carrying your own sanitizer and wipes is recommended.

Currently, healthcare workers and emergency personnel are being offered free rides.