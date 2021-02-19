Red Cross on stand-by for those devasted by winter storms

Yuma County

Hundreds in Arizona alone are waiting to be called to help

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a spokesperson, it's become difficult to watch the devastation caused by blizzards in Texas. According to Colin Williams with the American Red Cross there more than ready to deploy hundreds of volunteers to the Lone Star state.

The American Red Cross Disaster Relief teams are made up of primarily all volunteers. All their volunteers have received extensive training on how to handle a variety of disasters whether it's a home fire, natural disaster, or even a terror attack.

https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.htmlIf you're interested in helping, there are a few ways you can also make a difference. You can sign-up to become a volunteer, donate blood or make a monetary donation.