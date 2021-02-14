Yuma Swap Meet putting on a great show for Valentine’s Day

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Swap Meet putting on a great show today making it a fun time for couples and families and proceeds collected over the weekend are going to benefit a family struggling with illness.

Delicious food, shopping, and live entertainment all packed into one package at the Yuma Swap Meet. Many families spending their Valentine’s Day weekend enjoying it all.

“So Valentine’s Day we can feel the love everywhere,” one local said.

This weekend the swap meet is entertaining locals with live music and fresh food from vendors.

The crowd even enjoyed a horse parade that traveled 3 hours before arriving at the swap meet.

Sylvia Parado is the assistant manager at the Yuma Swap Meet

“We have a variety of food, lots of vendors. And it's a very family fun atmosphere,” Parado said.

“We have dancing horses from Ruben Moreno. They came in from the Phoenix / Tucson area,” she added.

Juan & Ericka Trevizo brought the whole family out.

"I like the shopping, there’s a variety. I like that there's a lot of things for the family to do,” Ericka said.

“Well, I think that this is a great place to come, especially with this whole pandemic. You know we're out in the open air and we're able to be out there and not be worried about catching something or being contagious,” Juan explained.

Management telling News 11 they are making it as safe as they can and although the majority of the activities are held outside, face masks are required.

The swap meet is also doing something special all for a good cause.

A fundraiser was held for Pedro Figueroa, a local man suffering from cancer.

“We’re volunteering to raise money for cancer. My husband is going through cancer right now and we are trying to raise funds to benefit people who have cancer.”

Flor Figueroa happens to know him very well.

“He couldn’t be here but he’s very happy he has so many friends here to raise money and support our cause,” Figueroa said.

This is her first time volunteering at the swap meet all to support her husband.

“It makes me feel very happy and useful,” Figueroa

The swap meet is open every weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays.

It's all free to the public once inside the outdoor venue.