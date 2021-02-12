local business’s message for nurses: ‘Bottoms Up!’

Yuma County

Canyon Distributing makes special delivery to local frontline workers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Canyon Distributing is the Desert Southwest's premiere bottling company for a variety of drinks and spirits. but, on Friday morning they made a little change to their delivery schedule.

Staff from Canyon Distributing met with members of the City of Yuma and Yuma Regional Medical Center. The company dropped off several cases of water and energy drinks at the Yuma Civic Center where COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered.

City of Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls was in attendance and thanked the men and women who have been working diligently to control the spread of the deadly Corona Virus. The delivery was made possible by a joint campaign between the city and the hospital.

Adopt A Nurse allows members of the public to contribute tokens of appreciation. Tokens of appreciation can range from a monetary donation to simply writing some words of encouragement.