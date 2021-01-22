Neighborhood Clean-up kicks off on Monday

Yuma County

City of Yuma's annual event helps residents rid themselves of bigger trash items for free

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma will be launching its Neighborhood Clean-up campaign this upcoming Monday. Residents will have the opportunity to discard any large items.

Details regarding where items should be placed and the kind of items that will be accepted can be found on the city's website. The Neighborhood Clean-up campaign is set to run until the end of March.

"One of the things that I think is important is that this gives residents who don't have a truck, that don't have a way to haul away the large items like a sofa, an old refridgerator, a radar range, whatever. It's an opportunity, if you can get it to the curb, we can come and pick it up. So, you don't have to go find someone that has a truck." said Dave Nash spokesperson for the City of Yuma.