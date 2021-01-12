3 women hospitalized after car crash in Yuma

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A single vehicle car crash sent three women to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) in stable condition.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night near South Gateway Drive and South Magnolia Avenue.

Multiple units including the Yuma Police Department (YPD) , the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), and Rural Metro responded to the scene.

Police say a total of three women were transported to YRMC and appeared to be stable condition.

At this time it is unclear what led up to the crash however the vehicle had fencing lodged in the front of it and appeared to have hit a brick wall.

YPD is still investigating but confirm alcohol was likely not a factor in the crash.