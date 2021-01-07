Yuma County Chamber of Commerce receives grant to boost local economy

Yuma County

News 11's Arlette Yousif reports how a $40,000 grant will be used to stimulate Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Chamber of Commerce receive a $40,000 grant as part of the COVID-19 Response Grant Program funded through Arizona’s Crisis Contingency Safety Net Fund.

The funds should be distributed to the county quarterly in $10,000 increments.

It will boost the local economy by promoting Restaurant Week campaigns, where local restaurants offer a specialty menu to encourage locals to try it out.

Restaurant Week is set for one week in May and one week in September.

The funds will also be used for an employee recruitment and retention program through partnerships with Arizona@Work and other training and employment agencies.

The grant will also pay for Shop Local. Eat Local. Spend Local. Enjoy Local., a campaign that promotes local businesses and even gives Yuma County residents a chance to win gift cards to their favorite retailer or restaurant.

