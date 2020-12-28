How your New Years resolution can impact your mental health

Yuma County



The annual tradition usually brings promise and hope - News 11's Arlette Yousif find out what it could mean during a pandemic



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New Years resolutions could add to the heightened stress levels that most people are experiencing this year due to the pandemic, according to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.



But balance may be a key factor for better mental health in 2021.

As much as we all want to get back to some type of normalcy, the pandemic is not disappearing at the strike of midnight.



Making small resolutions could help minimize the stress that comes with bigger resolutions such as financial goals or substantial weight loss goals. There are better alternatives such as a resolution for better health and exercise routines.

