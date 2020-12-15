Yuma restaurant awaits approval for patio expansion

Yuma County

Crouse's Flat Top Grill plans to serve larger crowds - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week we brought you information on the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance Program, a statewide program to provide funding to restaurants for patio expansions.

Today, one restaurant owner speaks with us about his application process.

Cory Crouse, owner of Crouse's Flat Top Grill says the patio expansion application with the city was easy to complete. Once he applied, the city sent a representative out to observe the restaurant and go over the expansion plan layout.

He has now received approval from the city. Crouse explains that the grant application for the state is a bit more complex as it asks about revenue, budgeting and how the grant money will be used if provided.

At the moment, the application has been turned in and Crouse is waiting and hopeful for an approval.

News 11's Arlette Yousif will have more on the grant application process on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. MST/5 p.m. PST.