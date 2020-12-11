Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
Published 4:11 pm

San Luis car crash claims woman’s life

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) says a car crash Thursday night led to the death of a 26-year-old San Luis woman.

The crash happened around 7:27pm Thursday on Highway 95 at County 21st Street in San Luis. Deputies say Arlene Galvan was traveling north on Highway 95 when for unknown reasons she cut  across the centerline into oncoming traffic. 

YCSO says Galvan hit a second car. Paramedics took its driver and two passengers to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). They pronounced Galvan dead at the scene.

Deputies say the crash is still under investigation.  Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact YCSO.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez began at KYMA as a Digital Content Producer in June 2019, and is now a multimedia journalist for the morning show.

