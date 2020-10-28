‘Pointe and Putt’ golf tournament in Yuma this weekend

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Pointe & Putt Classic is an annual tournament that benefits Ballet Yuma, our very own nationally-recognized pre-professional ballet company.

The tournament returns on Saturday, October 31st, with registration from 6:45 - 7:45 a.m. with a complimentary breakfast courtesy of Ballet Yuma and a putting contest that will extend throughout the tournament play.

Tee time is at 8:00 a.m.

For those wanting to practice on the range before play, range balls are free for all golfers in the tournament.

After completing 18 holes, players are invited to enjoy a post-tournament luncheon followed by an awards ceremony, raffle, and grand prize drawings.



TOURNAMENT FORMAT

4 person scramble

Minimum Team Handicap: 50 (10% team handicap used)

Quota - 2 drives per player

SKINS & MULLIGANS:

Mulligans are $5.00 and are limited to 2 per person.

Skins game is a $40.00 team buy in (gross skins).

CONTESTS:

Enjoy Longest Drive (Men/Women), Closest to the Pin (Men/Women), a Putting Contest, and a Green's Hit Contest! We also offer several Hole-In-One contests - lots of chances to win something great!

GRAND PRIZE DRAWING:

At registration every player will receive a chance to win a brand new Apple iPad, with the winner being announced during the luncheon. Don't miss out - it could be you!



CONTACTS:

For any additional questions you may have, please contact AJ Kinnell (Tournament Chair) - 928-246-4807 alankinnell@aol.com