Yuma singer to appear on The Voice

Yuma County

Tanner Gomes auditions for judges Tuesday night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some homegrown talent is taking his act to the bright lights of Hollywood.

Tuesday night Tanner Gomes will audition in front of Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton on NBC's hit show, The Voice.

Tanner grew up here in Yuma, and is a graduate of Cibola High School. He's currently living in Nashville, hoping to catch his big break.

You can see if he gets that break Tuesday night at 7 when The Voice airs on NBC 11.

News 11 and KYMA.com will be following Tanner's progress so be sure to tune in or log on for frequent updates.