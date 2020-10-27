Students and speech pathologist overcome remote learning struggles

Yuma County

CBS 13's April Hettinger examines how a change in strategy is bringing success

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One student in the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) has seen incredible results after doing speech therapy for a couple years, even through online learning obstacles.

Since March, students and parents are having to re-work lesson plans and utilize technology. It has been especially difficult for special education students who need extra attention.

Sharon DeFranco, a speech language pathologist with GESD is making learning interactive from home.

She incorporates games and activities in her one-on-one therapy sessions with her students who are as young as five years old. All in an effort to keep them focused.

They also work on articulating their words. She has a unique method to make her mouth stand out.

"Well, a speech language pathologist working with a child is multi-sensory. By that I mean we use our eyes and our hands," DeFranco explained. "Obviously, that's why I'm wearing this bright red lipstick. It's not that I like it. It's just to zero in the child more on my mouth when I'm doing instruction."

One parent is blown away by how much the program has helped improved her son's speech. Tonight on 13 On Your Side at 10, April Hettinger talks to her about her son's incredible progress.