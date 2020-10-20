Humane Society seeks information on abandoned dog

Yuma County

German Shepard left at shelter Monday after closing time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is seeking information on a German Shepard abandoned at the shelter Monday evening sometime after closing.

The female dog is between 8 and 10-year-old, and in immediate need of medical attention. HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas says the dog has large tumors under her belly, and a painful joint condition. Lagunas says the shelter wants to help her, but without an owner, it's hard to move forward.

"Without an owner, or at least an understanding as to why the dog came to the shelter in the first place, it is very difficult for us to move forward with her care. If we had an owner for this pet we could potentially help the dog and owner immediately.” said Lagunas.

She says HSOY does not want to punish the dog's owner, but rather to find them so they can get the dog treatment.

“We just want to help this dog and her people” said Lagunas.

She urges anyone who may face a difficult choice with regards to a family pet to contact HSOY first, rather than abandoning it on the shelter's doorstep.

"Leaving an animal, whether it is stray or owned, unattended at the shelter, does not help us get that animal home or into a great new home. Owners who surrender animals at the shelter are asked to fill out a questionnaire so that the placement can be made for the pet. In this situation we do not even know if this was an owner who left the animal or a citizen who found the animal and thought they were helping.” said Lagunas.

If you do find an animal, you are urged to call Animal Control before calling the shelter. An animal control officer can scan the animal for a microchip and potentially take the animal back home immediately.