Annual Fur Ball raises money virtually

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 14th annual fur ball presented by the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) took place last night but with a twist!

This year’s fundraiser was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the humane society managed to still raise over $20,000.

Many joined in on the virtual edition held on zoom.

They placed bids on unique items all while benefiting a place that cares for animals who may not have always had the best life.

The Humane Society of Yuma says they try to raise enough money during the Fur Ball to pay for one year’s worth of mortgage payments.

The price to hold these precious animals close to $10,000 a month.

Kari Tatar, is the director of development, for the animal shelter.

“It's the most important event that we can do here for humans homeless pets,” Tatar said.

“This is the most incredibly giving community. I've been here for 21 years and I've never seen a community come together in a time of need to help the human homeless pets or nonprofits period I mean this is an incredible community we live in, and we're really lucky to have such giving people and generous people that support us here in Yuma,” Tatar explained.

A silent auction was also held, during that portion of the fundraiser, 1,500 bids were placed on 97 different prizes.

From last night’s auction, HSOY can fund a little more than two months of mortgage payments for the shelter.