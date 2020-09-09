YUHSD adjusts meal schedule

Yuma County

Changes reflect district's new hybrid-learning schedule

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) will change its meal distribution schedule in preparation for students who are returning to campus next week.

Starting Monday, September 14, the school district said it will switch to a hybrid-learning model. That means some students will spend some days on campus for in-person classes, and participate in remote instruction on others.

Right now, no-cost meals are available to all children 18 or younger via drive-thru service Monday through Friday. However, beginning Monday, drive-thru service will only be available during the late morning hours.

YUHSD Drive-thru Meal Service Schedule

School Pick-up times Days Available San Luis High School 10:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday All Other Yuma High Schools 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

In addition, Friday, September 11, will be the last day for meal-service bus routes.

On hybrid-learning days, schools will make breakfast available before classes. They'll give students "grab and go" lunches after their last period. Students on "early out" schedules can get lunch before they leave campus for the day.