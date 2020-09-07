Local Labor Day sales affected by the pandemic

Yuma County

Local businesses like Lucy's Furniture won't have huge holiday discounts after the pandemic already cut sales

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of the summer season, but it’s also one of America's biggest sales days of the year.

However, things are different now due to the pandemic.

You would normally spot Lucy’s Furniture on 4th Avenue in Yuma by its orange storefront with bargains painted all over, but not anymore.

Sabdiel Valdez, an 18-year-old working at his aunt Lucy’s furniture store said, “We had to repaint the whole building because we had a whole bunch of sales all over the building and people came in asking where the sales are? Where are the $69 mattresses?”

Monday, Savvy customers were fighting the heat in hopes of striking a labor day bargain.

A Lucy's customer said, “It’s specifically the sales we’re looking after.”

But Valdez says this year has been a struggle.

“With COVID, all of the companies in Japan, China, and Malaysia have been shutting down and we can’t get our materials [shipped] over,” Valdez said.

The local family-owned and run business tried lowering its already low prices to accommodate for not being able to provide in-home furniture assembly.

However, because of the pandemic, sales have decreased by an estimated 60%, and cutting a huge deal just isn’t feasible.

Valdez said, "Making sales right now for Labor Day or any upcoming holiday, we can’t right now. We’re lucky to have a few people coming in making business with us.”

Although deals may not be as cushy as the customers are used to, smart spenders can still catch some savings at Lucy's Furniture.