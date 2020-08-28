City of San Luis to add new temporary fire station

Yuma County

Firefighters say new station will improve response times

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Fire Department (SLFD) has come up with a way to better serve the city's east side.

San Luis has seen a growth spurt in recent years, but it still has only one fire station. Capt. Angel Ramirez says the existing station is well-equipped to handle emergencies all across the city. But the city, and fire officials, still want to take a proactive approach to public safety. That's why they plan to add a temporary fire station on the east side.

"Right now, meeting them fine. But eventually, we won't know if we're not going to be able to be meeting those response times. But, if we're out there it will get us to provide better service for the residents of San Luis and the prisons and the port of entry." said Capt. Ramirez.

The temporary station would include both an ambulance and a fire engine. Ramirez says it will provide coverage for the state and federal prison complexes, as well as to the San Luis Port of Entry.

In time, city and fire officials plan to develop it into a permanent facility.