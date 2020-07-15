Yuma County Sheriff’s Posse called in to corral wayward burro

Yuma County

YCSO now seeks animal's owner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A burro busts loose and now the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) needs help finding its home.

Deputies say they found the fuzzy fellow Monday morning wandering in the area of Avenue B 1/2 and County 17 1/2 in Somerton. The burro seemed to be in good health, but had no brands, markings or tags to tell where it came from. Deputies did try to find its owner, but ultimately had to call in the Sheriff's Posse to take it into custody. The Posse will care for the burro until deputies find out where it belongs.

Anyone with information about the animal is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427.