Yuma County deputies round up “sheepish” suspects

Yuma County

Sheriff's posse takes runaway livestock into custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's deputies had their hands full when they encountered some unusually "sheepish" suspects during a recent patrol.

Deputies got a call about some loose sheep in the area of 8th Street and Mojave Lane Thursday night. They arrived to find three sheep and a goat wandering the neighborhood. Deputies then called in the Sheriff's Posse to take custody of the wayward livestock.

All of the animals appear to be in good health, but they don't have any markings or tags to indicate to whom they belong. The Posse is caring for the livestock, but deputies are eager to find its owner.

Anyone with information about the animals is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427.