WATCH NOW: City of Yuma 4th of July Fireworks

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular took place Saturday night at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

The city minimized contact by requiring everyone to remain in their cars but tailgating in the bed of a truck or just outside of your vehicle was allowed.

The event was free, but parking was first come, first serve.

The show lasted about 20 minutes and the city cancelled the annual festival due to the pandemic.