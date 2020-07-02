San Luis man killed in two-car crash

Yuma County

Sheriff's deputies seek more information on deadly collision

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A two-car crash in the South County leaves one man dead and sends a woman to the hospital in serious condition.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it happened around 11:15 Thursday morning on Highway 95 near County 20 1/2 Street. Deputies say a northbound Hyundai Sonata inexplicably veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Civic head-on.

Paramedics took the drivers of both cars to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Unfortunately, the driver of the Sonata, 66-year-old Salvador Ulloa of San Luis, died from his injuries. The driver of the Hyundai, 22-year-old Anna Alvardo, was seriously injured. She remains hospitalized.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but they're still investigating the cause. They urge anyone with information on the accident to call YCSO at at 928-783-4427, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.