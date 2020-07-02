Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
Published 6:19 pm

San Luis man killed in two-car crash

MGN_1280x720_00313C00-YIFBR
MGN

Sheriff's deputies seek more information on deadly collision

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A two-car crash in the South County leaves one man dead and sends a woman to the hospital in serious condition.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it happened around 11:15 Thursday morning on Highway 95 near County 20 1/2 Street. Deputies say a northbound Hyundai Sonata inexplicably veered into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Civic head-on.

Paramedics took the drivers of both cars to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Unfortunately, the driver of the Sonata, 66-year-old Salvador Ulloa of San Luis, died from his injuries. The driver of the Hyundai, 22-year-old Anna Alvardo, was seriously injured. She remains hospitalized.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but they're still investigating the cause. They urge anyone with information on the accident to call YCSO at at 928-783-4427, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply