Yuma first responders to receive information on local virus cases and exposures

This, to prevent unnecessary exposure to virus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has announced first responders will receive information to protect them from virus exposure.

On Friday, April 3, Yuma County Superior Court Presiding Judge David Haws ordered the Yuma County Public Health Department to give first responders information of those who have been exposed or infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) within the county.

The release of information is only for City of Yuma first responders, who are prohibited by federal law from disclosing information regarding those individuals.

The City says the information first responders receive is meant for their protection.

This protected information will not be provided to the public.

The City says it filed for the Emergency Protective Order after numerous requests over a 10-day period.

“The disclosure of the requested information is authorized under federal law and is a necessary measure to protect the lives of our first responders and their family and co-workers," Said Yuma Police Chief Susan Smith.

Officer Smith says the information is "absolutely essential" for the protection of Yuma's officers.

Mayor Douglass Nicholls commented saying:

“On behalf of the City, I just want to say thank you, Judge Haws, for standing with the first responders and public health officials in resolving this matter quickly and effectively. " Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls

“Once this social distancing is over, I look forward to shaking hands," he continued.

The city reminds everyone to continue exercising current health guidelines, by maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.