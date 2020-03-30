Junior Livestock Committee virtual fair auction to help kids

Yuma County

Turning to the community for support in selling 4H/FFA kids' barn and market animals since the cancelation of Yuma County Fair.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saye Plaza’s ribbon wall in her bedroom is over six years in the making.

Since she was 12, Plaza has had a love and passion for raising barn animals and showing them every year at the Yuma County Fair.

“One thing I learned about is where your food comes from. How it’s all made, how it gets to you,” Plaza said.

In her final year participating in the 4H Junior Livestock program, the 18-year-old Grand Champion Show-woman decided to raise her first market lamb.

It wasn't easy, she explained, “Feeding the animal at 5’oclock in the morning. Making sure it's not too hot, not too cold. Always making sure it has water. You have to exercise them daily. You have to build a bond with them.”

Plaza says the 676 kids in the program learn many valuable business lessons throughout the year, comparing the experience to conducting a small business.

"You have to learn how to make funds and budget. Some kids actually take out loans from the USDA. You use that money throughout the project and then at the end of the year whatever profits you make, you have to pay them back.”

This year, the fair has been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning no Junior Livestock competition.

“I had such high hopes in my lamb,” Plaza said.

While she may not be adding new ribbons to her wall or buckle to her belt, Plaza is learning another important lesson in business, saying, “Things don’t always go as planned and when they don’t go as planned you have to adapt and improvise.”

The Junior Livestock Committee is adapting and improvising by holding a virtual fair, accepting donations and consigning animals to compensate the kids for their projects.

Visit yumafair.com to support the 4H/FFA kids.