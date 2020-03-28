OPEN4BIZ: Bernardo’s staying open for take out and delivery

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Bernardo's has long been a Yuma favorite offering Italian food in Yuma since 1982.

They are keeping its doors open for takeout and delivery to make sure hungry Yumans are fed.

Follow their Facebook page for the latest offerings they have for each day.

OPEN4BIZ:

Many local businesses have you make necessary changes amid the Coronavirus pandemic while at the same time following CDC guidelines.

Many have been asking for a source to find out who is open and what services are still being offered.

News 11 has consolidated all the information we can get into one place to serve the community during this time.

On our new Open4biz module, you can register your business and each listing is FREE and everyone has access to use this resource for free as well.