Harkins Theatres closed until March 31st

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Harkins Theatres announced they will close its doors until March 31st.

This following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) and the federal government to shut down locations that hold 50 or more people.

In a statement the company said "Harkins iwll continue to pay all of our team during this time. We will closely monitor the circumstance and make further adjustments as necessary. While this is certainly disappointing news for us, our overriding concern is for those directly impacted by this potentially deadly disease, our communities and the dedicated members of our team."