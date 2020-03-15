Crossroads Mission is in urgent need of blankets

Yuma County

Flooding causes relocation, steep losses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week’s intense rains in Yuma caused the dorms at Crossroads Mission to flood with sewage water.

Many, lost everything.

Sewage water got up to near the knees, destroying the majority of the blankets in the mission's supply.

“We have about 37 children and about 60 women. The Red Cross gave us cots for them to sleep on but we’ve used up all of our extra blankets and pillows that we had saved for the next couple months," Said Barbara Rochester, Community Affiars Director.

"Anything will do. We appreciate any disinfectant, I know the stores are sold out of everything, but if you find any we would appreciate it."



Flooding caused extensive damage, forcing inhabitants to relocate in uncomfortable situations.

Damages could take months to make the dorms livable again.

“The situation that we’re going through is very very complicated and it’s very stressful for everybody," said Jennifer Reddick, Crossroads Mission House Manager.

Blanket donations are the number one priority, also adding a water shortage is also severe.

This has led to decreased hygiene and lack of showers amid coronavirus concerns.

“I’d like to thank the community for always stepping forward, but we really need those blankets as soon as possible," Said Rochester.

Crossroads mission says repairs are expected to last as long as two months before the dorms are again livable.

Donations can be made to Crossroads Mission 24 hours a day, and you can also donate to their thrift store.