Beware of Coronavirus Scams that may circulate in Yuma

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) would like to make the public aware of potential scammers related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Scammers may utilize emails, social media, or phone calls about the disease to spread misinformation in order to ask for donations or sell products that purport to prevent the Coronavirus.

Below is a list of tips that may protect you from scams.

· Do not click on any links from unknown sources. This might download a virus on your computer or phone.

· Make sure to research any organization or charity asking for donations for victims of the Coronavirus.

· Be on the lookout for any emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts purporting to have information about the disease