Paying it forward

Yuma County

Bucky Peterson's act of kindness helps Yuma family

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bucky Peterson recently purchased a used 1997 Mustang GT convertible. But, when he got home he got buyer's remorse and found that he really didn't need another car. The next morning Bucky decided that he wanted to donate the car to someone in need. He then touched base with the Fort Yuma Rotary, and that got the ball rolling.

The Fort Yuma Rotary was already in the process of helping a local man battling cancer. That patient, Rafael Nogales had been struggling to maintain his vehicle. So call from the Fort Yuma Rotary couldn't have come at a better time.

Rotarian Russell McCloud of Accurate Automotive Attention got in contact with Peterson and then picked up the car. McCloud's mechnics did a full inspection on the car, then replaced the its brakes and radiator.

Tuesday was a special day for the Rotarians, the mechanics, and especially for Rafael. Although the sky was blanketed with dark clouds, the atmosphere inside the garage was bright. Peterson handed the keys over to Rafael and his wife Myra. The Fort Yuma Rotary also gave the Nogales family the money it had raised.

Rafael said he was moved by the gift, and felt blessed they chose his family.