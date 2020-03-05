More details revealed on the night of fatal home invasion case

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More details were revealed Thursday in the trial of a Yuma man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man during a series of home invasions in 2017.

Jesus Andres Gonzalez appeared back in court Thursday where jurors were shown an interview held with Gonzalez and a detective with the Yuma Police Department.

Gonzalez identified those involved in the case as Daniel Castillo, Daniel Contreras, Juan Pablo Torres and Keiran Patrick Hamilton.

In an effort to clarify the locations of the home invasions, state prosecutors pointed to a portion of the interview in which the defendant laid out the purpose of the invasions.

In the interview, Gonzalez explained that the first location was visit "Medics" for a drug deal where they were met with a man holding an AK-47 rifle.

The second location was to confront a man named Daniel Zavala.

The detective on the witness stand pointed out that Zavala owed Gonzalez money for a drug deal.

Instead, Gonzalez and an accomplice confronted Dennis Delaney who is a victim in this case and took the witness stand in an appearance last week.

He told jurors that he was tied up and pistol-whipped during the home invasion.

The third location is where the murder took place. Before the court could move forward with the details, a recess was called.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to to all 19 felonies he's facing, including one count of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of attempted endangerment and three counts of burglary for his alleged role in the death of Richards, who was 20-years-old at the time.

All five co-defendants are alleged to have committed three home invasions in July 2017, looking for drugs and money. Richards' murder happened at the third home they police said they invaded, located near 16th Avenue and 8th Street.

The trial is expected to last until next week.