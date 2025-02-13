El Centro mobile, manufactured homeowners may receive assistance

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A mobile office will be going to El Centro to help mobile home and manufactured homeowners.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will be available to help homeowners with registration and titling services.

The assistance event is at Imperial County Administration Office, 940 W. Main St., Conference Rooms C and D in El Centro. They'll be available on March 5 and 6 starting at 8 a.m.

Spanish-speaking representatives will at the event.