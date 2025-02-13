Skip to Content
Imperial County

79-year-old woman dies in roll over crash on State Route 78

MGN
By
Published 11:17 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman died in a crash on State Route 78, east of Old Mine Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

On February 12, at about 8:52 p.m., a 79-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra on State Route 78.

The Hyundai drifted off the road and rolled over into the dirt shoulder, according to CHP.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

CHP says the driver was found not to be properly restrained.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content