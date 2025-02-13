79-year-old woman dies in roll over crash on State Route 78

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman died in a crash on State Route 78, east of Old Mine Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

On February 12, at about 8:52 p.m., a 79-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra on State Route 78.

The Hyundai drifted off the road and rolled over into the dirt shoulder, according to CHP.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

CHP says the driver was found not to be properly restrained.