El Centro library receives grant to continue free lunch program

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley library received a grant to continue with several services, including a free lunch program.

The El Centro Library got more than $15,000.

That money will be used for the free summer lunch program.

It will also provide free books and create volunteer opportunities for teens along with other activities.

"We are going to have programs for people of all ages, like we did last summer. We did painting, a lot of crafts, and also, we are going to our literacy center and do some programs there as well," said Carla Mason, El Centro Library Director.

The grant came from the California State Library.

The summer lunch program will start in June and ends in July.