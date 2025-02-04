Skip to Content
Imperial County

2025 California Mid-Winter Fair extends run to three weeks

KYMA
By
today at 1:11 PM
Published 1:21 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2025 California Mid-Winter Fair is extending its run for three weeks.

According to a press release obtained by KYMA, they will add "an extra weekend and 27 more hours" for attendees "to enjoy the carnival rides, games, vendors, shows, attractions, and deep-fried foods."

The press release says the theme for this year's fair is "Valley Gras," and the fair will start on Friday, February 28 and will go until Sunday, March 16. However, it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In addition, the press release says the carnival will be "larger this year" as more rides will be offered, "which will increase the available seating on carnival rides by 30%."

Pre-sale tickets for the fair will go online on Friday, February 7. To purchase the tickets, click here. Carnival-only tickets are available now; to purchase those tickets, click here.

To learn more about the upcoming fair, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content