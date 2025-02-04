2025 California Mid-Winter Fair extends run to three weeks

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2025 California Mid-Winter Fair is extending its run for three weeks.

According to a press release obtained by KYMA, they will add "an extra weekend and 27 more hours" for attendees "to enjoy the carnival rides, games, vendors, shows, attractions, and deep-fried foods."

The press release says the theme for this year's fair is "Valley Gras," and the fair will start on Friday, February 28 and will go until Sunday, March 16. However, it will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In addition, the press release says the carnival will be "larger this year" as more rides will be offered, "which will increase the available seating on carnival rides by 30%."

Pre-sale tickets for the fair will go online on Friday, February 7. To purchase the tickets, click here. Carnival-only tickets are available now; to purchase those tickets, click here.

To learn more about the upcoming fair, click here.