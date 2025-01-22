Calexico Parks and Recreation to host a baking class

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Parks and Recreation will be hosting a baking class next month.

The class, taking place on Thursday, February 13, is for participants to learn how to make an apple pie.

The Parks and Rec Department says participants need to bring the following items for the class:

FILLING 4 to 5 green apples 3/4 cups of brown sugar 1 lime Pinch of salt 1 tablespoon of vanilla 2 tablespoons of butter or margerine (30 grams) salted or unsalted (your choice) Pinch of cinnamon (optional)

UTENSILS Pie pan Cutting board and knife Rolling pin Vegetable peeler Apple slicer (optional) Lemon squeezer (optional)

PIE CRUST 2 1/2 cups of flour (all purpose) Pinch of salt 1 tablespoon of vanilla 1 1/2 stick of butter or margerine (135 grams) 1 cup of water 1/2 cup of sugar 1 egg

EGG WASH 1 egg 1/4 cup of sugar



Courtesy: The Calexico Parks and Recreation Department

The class is divided into two groups: For teens 13- to 17-years-old, the class begins at 4:00 p.m. and will go until 5:50 p.m., but for adults and seniors, that class begins at 10:30 a.m. and will go until 12:30 p.m.

To register, click here. The registration fee is $15, but you would have to visit the program sections to register and then click on Youth Programs, Adult Programs and Senior Programs to register for the two classes.