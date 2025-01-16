Calexico man pleads guilty to attempting to smuggle unauthorized pesticides into United States

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Calexico pleaded guilty Thursday for conspiring to smuggle over $3 million worth of pesticides from Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of California.

The Attorney's Office says Ruben Montes was coordinating to smuggle pesticides and veterinary drugs from Mexico since November 2020. He admitted to already smuggling drugs into the United States and distributing them himself.

The chemicals he smuggled were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“These substances not only threaten the health and safety of our communities but also undermine the integrity of U.S. regulatory safeguards designed to protect consumers and the environment,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “Our office is committed to holding accountable those who prioritize profit over public safety."

The pesticides he attempted to smuggle would have been used for bees, and if their honey was consumed with the pesticides, it would of had harmful affects to people.