Imperial County secures a $1.47 million federal grant

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced that the county was awarded a $1.47 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT).

In a press release, the funds will support the Niland Complete Streets Planning Project, which will "improve infrastructure, safety, and accessibility for the Niland community."

The County also says the project will "consider opportunities to enhance infrastructure with the addition of sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian crossings, median islands, curb extensions, street lighting, improved drainage, broadband infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging stations."

In addition, the County says the project "aims to increase accessibility and mobility for non-motorized travelers, fostering a safer and more connected community."

"This is an incredible opportunity for Niland. The Complete Streets Plan will not only address immediate infrastructure needs but also lay the groundwork for a more sustainable and connected future. We are grateful for the federal support that makes this project possible and look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to the community." John Hawk, Chairman, Imperial County Board of Supervisors "This grant represents a critical investment in the future of Niland. By prioritizing safety, accessibility, and sustainability, the Complete Streets Planning Project will serve as a catalyst for long-term community growth and development. We thank the USDOT and all stakeholders for their commitment to this vital initiative." Ryan Kelley, District 4 Supervisor

To learn more about this, read the press release below.