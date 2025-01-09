Lithium Valley project to move forward following petition denial

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Lithium Valley initiative will progress after a case under the California Environmental Quality Act was denied.

The case was filed by Comite Civico del Valle and Earthworks but was died after several public meetings and consultations.

The denial of the case means the Lithium Valley project will move forward. The project is expected to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“Lithium Valley is not just a local project; it’s a national priority,” added Supervisor Ryan E. Kelley. “This

initiative will position Imperial County as a leader in clean energy, contribute to California’s sustainability

goals, and strengthen the United States' critical mineral supply chain.”