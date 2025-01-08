ICFD and Brawley FD to assist with California’s emergency preparedness efforts

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A single resource from the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and the Brawley Fire Department (BPD) was deployed to assist with a statewide prepositioning for emergency response.

In a press release, the department responded to an "official resource request as part of Operation OES Preposition/Mobilization coordinated by the San Bernardino County Operational Area."

ICFD says Water Tender 62 (WT 62), a Type 1 Tactical Water Tender, was "dispatched to the incident site to bolster firefighting capabilities," and that the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) "formally requested the resources to support operations and deployed from Imperial County to San Bernardino County."

"Imperial County's emergency response teams continue to provide exceptional service to our region and across California when duty calls. We stand ready to assist our partners and ensure the safety of all communities during emergencies," said Fire Chief David Lantzer with ICFD.

