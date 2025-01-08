Skip to Content
Imperial County

ICFD and Brawley FD to assist with California’s emergency preparedness efforts

MGN
By ,
today at 1:30 PM
Published 1:53 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A single resource from the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and the Brawley Fire Department (BPD) was deployed to assist with a statewide prepositioning for emergency response.

In a press release, the department responded to an "official resource request as part of Operation OES Preposition/Mobilization coordinated by the San Bernardino County Operational Area."

ICFD says Water Tender 62 (WT 62), a Type 1 Tactical Water Tender, was "dispatched to the incident site to bolster firefighting capabilities," and that the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) "formally requested the resources to support operations and deployed from Imperial County to San Bernardino County."

"Imperial County's emergency response teams continue to provide exceptional service to our region and across California when duty calls. We stand ready to assist our partners and ensure the safety of all communities during emergencies," said Fire Chief David Lantzer with ICFD.

To learn more about this, read the press release below.

Preposition - SBD Wind EventDownload

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content