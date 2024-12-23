Brawley man arrested for residential shooting

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being arrested.

In a press release, the shooting happened Friday, December 20 at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of D Street and North Imperial Avenue.

BPD says a white Honda Civic was seen leaving the scene after firing multiple rounds. The vehicle then fled the area, "traveling east on D Street," according to BPD.

When officers arrived, BPD says they found a "bullet hole in window of a nearby residence and located 12 spent shell casings."

During the investigation, BPD says officers identified a potential match for the vehicle: A white Acura Integra, directing them to a residence in Brawley.

After officers arrived to the residence, BPD says they found a "recently washed white Acura Integra" inside a garage.

BPD says a Brawley man was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting, and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail on charges of "willfully discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, destruction of evidence and conspiracy," with bail being set at $1 million.

While the investigation remains ongoing, if anyone has any information regarding the case, call BPD at (760) 344-2111.