Lewis Pacheco sworn in as new director for IID

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new director for the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) was sworn in on Monday.

Lewis Pacheco will be overseeing Division 4, which encompases Calexico.

Pacecho has held several public offices with the City of Calexico, and says he's looking forward to the new role.

"Have a balanced authority and the balanced authority is providing us the valley. We have a central hope to the Imperial, Brawley, [and] Niland to provide enough energy to maintain the energy here in the power in the valley," Pacheco shared.

Pacheco says he wants to work with the other directors to have a plan in place, so that energy is available in the Valley not just now, but in the future.

