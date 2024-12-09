Man attacks with machete

CALEXICO.Cali(KYMA,KECY)- Law enforcement says a man hit a vehicle with a machete while multiple people were inside.

The Calexico police department says the 23-year-old man hit the car’s window with a machete to try to get inside on Saturday morning.

Calexico police says during the attack five people were inside including his girlfriend.

Law enforcement says they contacted the el centro police department to help locate the suspect at his home.

Calexico police say the suspect could be facing multiple charges.

“He will be looking at criminal threats... assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism," said acting Lt. Sean Acuña.

Officers say the suspect is out on parole.

