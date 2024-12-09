Skip to Content
Imperial County

Man attacks with machete

By
Published 6:55 PM

CALEXICO.Cali(KYMA,KECY)- Law enforcement says a man hit a vehicle with a machete while multiple people were inside. 

The Calexico police department says the 23-year-old man hit the car’s window with a machete to try to get inside on Saturday morning.

Calexico police says during the attack five people were inside including his girlfriend.

Law enforcement says they contacted the el centro police department to help locate the suspect at his home.

Calexico police say the suspect could be facing multiple charges.

“He will be looking at criminal threats... assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism," said acting Lt. Sean Acuña.

Officers say the suspect is out on parole. 

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content