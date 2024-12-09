Imperial County officials issues warning of scammers targeting seniors

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officials in Imperial County wants the community to be aware of scammers targeting seniors.

The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging says scammers are falsely claiming to represent their agency during Medicare open enrollment.

The agency says scammers are also impersonating other organizations like Social Security, Medi-Care and Medi-Cal in an attempt to steal your money and personal information.

If you do receive a suspicious call, you're asked to not share any information, hang up immediately, and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.