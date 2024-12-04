Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of El Centro to host “Rockin’ Santa” this week

today at 4:46 PM
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is hosting an early visit from Santa Claus this Friday.

The "Rockin' Santa" and Christmas tree lighting is happening at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station 3 and First Responders Park.

There will be live music, food, games and entertainment for the entire family.

"And Santa will arrive at 7:00 p.m., and he will coming in with one of our fire engines. We're going to have a band performing 'Stiletto,' which is the band we are featuring along with 60 vendors who will be placed along the street and at First Responders Park," said Adriana Nava, Community Services Director.

The First Responders Park and Fire Station 3 are located on Waterman Avenue, near Walmart.

Abraham Retana

Dillon Fuhrman

