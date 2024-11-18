Skip to Content
Imperial County district attorney for specialized DUI prosecution team awarded grant

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support a specialized prosecution team that handles alcohol- and drug-impaired driving cases.

The specialized prosecution team will also partner with the statewide Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Training Program and helptrain other prosecutors and investigators and collaborate with law enforcement agencies on practices for handling and managing driving under the influence (DUI) cases.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
