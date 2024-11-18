Imperial County district attorney for specialized DUI prosecution team awarded grant

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support a specialized prosecution team that handles alcohol- and drug-impaired driving cases.

The specialized prosecution team will also partner with the statewide Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Training Program and helptrain other prosecutors and investigators and collaborate with law enforcement agencies on practices for handling and managing driving under the influence (DUI) cases.

Karina Bazarte spoke to the DA office and will have more tonight.