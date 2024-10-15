Local and federal agencies arrest El Centro man for allegedly selling illegal drugs and firearms

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that they, along with local and federal agencies, "executed an operation" in El Centro on October 4, leading to several arrests.

In a press release, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) and El Centro Police Department (ECPD) arrested a suspect, Joseph Garcia, for allegedly selling illegal drugs and firearms.

The DA's Office further says the agencies recovered "numerous firearms, along with controlled substances" from Garcia's vehicle and home during the operation.

According to the DA's office, three people were also arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail on the following charges:

Possession for sale of controlled substances

Transportation for sale of controlled substances

Possession of controlled substances with a firearm

Carrying a loaded handgun on one's person or vehicle

Child abuse

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of ammunition by a felon

The press release adds that Garcia was arraigned last Friday, with the court setting bail at $500,000. The preliminary hearing is set for Friday, October 25.

While the investigation and prosecution of the case are both ongoing, the DA's Office is asking anyone with any "additional information" to contact the DEA tipline at (619) 572-7483.