Humane Shelter of Imperial County asking for donations following overcrowding

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley non-profit is dealing with an increase of unwanted pets and a decrease in animal adoptions, leading to over-population at its animal shelter.

The Humane Society of Imperial County was established in 1973. Since then, its goal has been to give shelter to unwanted pets and provide low-cost spay and neutering services.

Over the years, the need has grown exponentially.

Now the non-profit is overwhelmed by the number of animals that are currently in the shelter.

"There are too many animals in shelters, unwanted animals. There are not enough homes, and animals are living in very uncomfortable and very stressful conditions," said Humane Society of Imperial County Executive Director Devon Apodaca.

The Humane Society’s Executive Director says there’s not enough manpower or space for pets in Imperial County, leading to heartbreaking decisions.

"Thousands and thousands of dollars have been wasted on euthanizing healthy adoptable animals simply because there’s not enough space," explained Apodaca.

To prevent euthanizing and animal overpopulation, the Humane Society is working on having a spay and neutering mobile clinic to reach out to more communities in the Imperial Valley.

"I would love to be able to take in every month in different location helping those pockets of people with their pets giving them the services - preventative services that they need to promote responsible pet ownership and help them to getting in the situation where they have to surrender their pets and turn those animals to be euthanized," continued Apodaca.

The current shelter has a capacity for 80 animals but right now they have more than 200. That's why the Humane Society of Imperial County is raising funds to build a $3 million facility.

"I mean that a bit of stretch and so we’re trying to do the basic of the basics where we are going in to a new facility. We’re already going at full capacity," expressed Apodaca.

If you would like to donate for the new animal shelter in Imperial County please go here or find them on social media.