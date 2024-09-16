Imperial County to host National Car Seat Check event on September 21

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Imperial County organizations and the California Highway Patrol will be joining efforts to host a National Car Seat Check on Saturday, September 21.

The Imperial County Public Health Department, California Highway Patrol and First 5 Imperial will be hosting an event to check car seats.

If a seat is damaged or not the right size for the child, an appropriate car seat will be provided and installed for free.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. at the Imperial County Public Health Department on 935 Broadway in El Centro.

Parents are encouraged to visit the event to secure their car seats and have them inspected. The child must be present at the day of the event.

For more information, you can visit the Imperial County Public Health Department's site here.